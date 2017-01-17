There will be a blood drive this week in Steamboat at Yampa Valley Medical Center. The blood drive will be held Thursday from 12:30 to 6. Appointments can be made by calling the Bonfils appointment center at 1-800-365-0006 or by following this link. Walk-ins will also be accepted as time allows. Donors should eat a full meal, and drink plenty of water prior to donating. The entire process should take about an hour.
Blood Drive In Steamboat
