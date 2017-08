There will be a blood drive this week at Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat. The blood drive will be held Thursday from 12:30 to 6. Walk-ins will be accepted from 3:30 to 5:30, as time allows. Donors should eat a full meal, and drink plenty of water prior to donating. The entire process should take about an hour. Appointments can be made through the Bonfils appointment center website, by using the site code 234. Appointments can also be made over the phone by calling 1-800-365-0006.

