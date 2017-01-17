BLM To Talk NW Colorado Travel Plan Wednesday

The Bureau of Land Management will host an open house this week in Craig to discuss their travel management plan for lands between Craig and Maybell. The plan involves more than 1,300 miles of routes in the Powder Wash, Big Gulch, Seven Mile and Great Divide areas. The open house will give the public the opportunity to comment on the plan before the BLM begins their environmental assessment. Comments can be made at the open house which will be held Wednesday from 11:30 to 6 at the Memorial Hospital. Comments can also be e-mailed to lsfoweb@blm.gov or mailed to Dario Archuleta, 455 Emerson Street, Craig, CO 81625. For a map of the proposed travel area click here.

