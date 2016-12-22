BLM Plans Sage-Grouse Projects In NW Colorado

Public comments are being accepted by the Bureau of Land Management regarding a plan that would streamline the approval of Greater Sage-Grouse habitat improvement projects in Northwest Colorado. The BLM has planned numerous projects to help restore sagebrush habitat in Northwest Colorado which is being encroached upon by pinyon and juniper trees. Excessive pinyon and juniper trees provide shelter to predators of the Greater Sage Grouse which will eventually drive the grouse from those locations. Biologists have deemed this to be one of the larger threats to Greater Sage-Grouse habitat in Northwest Colorado. Due to the threat, the BLM is developing an environmental assessment which will take a broad look at proposed sage brush restoration projects in the area. While the environmental assessment is being performed the BLM is asking the public to comment on any issues or concerns they may have with the potential projects. Comments should be submitted to the BLM no later than January 19th. For additional information click here.

