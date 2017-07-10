BLM Modifies Wyoming Coal Lease

The BLM Wyoming Rock Springs Field Office approved a coal lease modification last week for Black Butte Coal Company. The modification will allow the company to mine approximately 9.2 million tons of additional coal. The lease modification is located within the existing Black Butte Surface Mine located 25 miles east of Rock Springs. The environmental assessment found there would be no significant impact from the lease modification. The approval of the modification is in line with the Trump Administration’s all-of-the-above energy development plan, which includes coal, oil and gas, strategic minerals and renewable sources such as wind, geothermal, and solar.

Related