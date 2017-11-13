BLM Continues To Look At Wild Horse Movement

During the recent trapping of wild horses in the Adobe Town Heard Management area near Rawlins, The BLM and the University of Wyoming collared 16 additional mares, which will be part of an ongoing movement study. There are now a total of 30-collared mares in the Adobe Town HMA. The University of Wyoming and the BLM are using the radio collars to learn more about how wild horses interact with their environment by studying migration patterns and herd movements in the HMA. The results of this study will provide the BLM with new information ensuring that healthy wild horse herds continue to thrive on healthy range lands. For additional information on the movement study, click here.

Related