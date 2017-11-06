Bird Nest Causes Structure Fire Near Steamboat

A building at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School caught fire Friday night. A bird nest in the chimney is believed to have started the fire, which spread from the chimney into the roof of the building by the time firefighters arrived. They were quickly able to get the fire extinguished. One person, who was in the building when the fire occurred, suffered minor burns when he attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher. According to Steamboat Deputy Fire Chief Chuck Cerasoli, the fire is estimated to have caused $5 to $10 thousand worth of damage to the roof, which will probably need to be replaced.

