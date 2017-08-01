Bill Looks To Streamline Sage-Grouse Habitat Protection

A bill has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives that would streamline the approval process for vegetation management projects aimed at protecting or restoring sage-grouse and mule deer habitat in the west. Congressman Scott Tipton was part of the group of congressmen to introduce the Sage-Grouse and Mule Deer Habitat Conservation and Restoration Act. The rapid encroachment of Piñon and Juniper trees on sagebrush habitat in recent years has threatened sage-grouse and mule deer populations and created dangerous wildfire conditions. This bill would allow the BLM to quickly employ habitat and proactive vegetation management projects to protect sage-grouse and mule deer and improve ecological conditions. Tipton says that the current vegetation management process prevents western states from keeping up with the rapid growth of invasive species in sagebrush habitat. To combat these invasive species effectively, Tipton believes that the process needs to be streamlined, to allow the BLM to protect and restore threatened habitats and address potential areas of concern.

