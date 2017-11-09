Bill To Facilitate “All-Of-The-Above” Energy Policy Advances

A bill that would set the United States on a path towards developing a responsible, all-of-the-above energy strategy was passed out of the House Natural Resources Committee earlier this week. The bill, which was sponsored by Colorado Congressman Scott Tipton, would require the Energy Information Administration to project U.S. energy needs over the next thirty years and would direct the Departments on the Interior and Agriculture to develop four-year energy production plans which include wind, solar, hydropower, geothermal, oil, natural gas, coal, oil shale and minerals. The Planning for American Energy Act would also preserve current environmental reviews and safeguards to support responsible development of all energy resources in the United States. Tipton believes this legislation will set the United States on a more prosperous path for energy development, one that follows the most logical criteria, meeting the needs of the American people. According to Tipton, creating a viable energy future in our country must be a top priority for Congress. The bill now moves to the House floor for debate and consideration.

