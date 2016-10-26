A “Better Way” To Improve The Economy

Posted on October 26, 2016 by KRAI| 2 Comments

SCOTT-TIPTON-NEW-300Yesterday, in part one of our interview with Congressman Tipton, he gave Wild West Radio an overview of The Better Way Program, which is House Republicans response to policies enacted by the Obama administration. Today congressman Tipton focuses on how the plan is intended to improve the economy and create new jobs. That portion of the interview is available below.  Tomorrow will focus on how the program intends to restore constitutional authority, simplify the tax code, and provide accessible and affordable health care.

