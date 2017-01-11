Beck And Cook Sworn In As Commissioners

Don Cook and former Craig Mayor Ray Beck were sworn in as Moffat County Commissioners at the weekly meeting yesterday. Beck took the seat vacated by outgoing commissioner Chuck Grobe, with Cook taking over for John Kinkaid, who he defeated in the November election. Both Grobe and Kinkaid were presented with plaques yesterday thanking them, and commemorating their service to Moffat County. Grobe also received a plaque from the Fair Board, thanking him for his service to the Moffat County Fair. Pictured from left to right, John Kinkaid, Don Cook, Ray Beck, Frank Moe and Chuck Grobe. Click to enlarge.

