Colorado State Senator Randy Baumgardner has been accused of sexual harassment by a legislative intern. Megan Creeden, has accused Baumgardner of frequently asking her to drink alone with him in his office and making inappropriate comments, including one that indicated he was disappointed that she would not come home with him following a meeting. Creeden was 25 when the alleged events occurred. According to reports, rather than formally complain, Creeden tried to avoid Baumgardner when at the Capital, but she says she is still considering filing a formal complaint. Baumgardner has denied the allegations, saying that he has nothing to defend himself against as he has done nothing wrong.
Related
Baumgardner Accused Of Sexual Harassment
Colorado State Senator Randy Baumgardner has been accused of sexual harassment by a legislative intern. Megan Creeden, has accused Baumgardner of frequently asking her to drink alone with him in his office and making inappropriate comments, including one that indicated he was disappointed that she would not come home with him following a meeting. Creeden was 25 when the alleged events occurred. According to reports, rather than formally complain, Creeden tried to avoid Baumgardner when at the Capital, but she says she is still considering filing a formal complaint. Baumgardner has denied the allegations, saying that he has nothing to defend himself against as he has done nothing wrong.
Related