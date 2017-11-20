Barn And Outbuilding Catch Fire

It took crews around 2 hours to extinguish a fire Sunday morning at a barn on Routt County Road 18, near Stage Coach Reservoir. According to Steamboat Deputy Fire Chief Chuck Cerasoli the back of the barn and the roof of an attached outbuilding were on fire when crews arrived on scene around 7:30. Firefighters were able to limit damage to the buildings, but a number of vehicles being stored in the barn sustained significant damage. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

