Balloon Fest And Car Show Festivities Start Today

The Moffat County Balloon Festival and Colorado Cruiser’s Car Show begins today at Loudy-Simpson Park in Craig. There will Adventure Zone Inflatable’s for the kids starting this afternoon at 5. A barbecue for balloon crews and car show registrants will be held tonight at the park beginning at 6. If you have yet to registered your vehicle for the car show you’ll be able to register tonight at the barbecue or tomorrow morning between 7:30 and 9. Weather permitting, the hot air balloons will take to the air tomorrow morning at 6:30 with over 100 hot rods, classic, collector and muscle cars, motorcycles and trucks on display from 9 to 3. Tomorrow’s activities start at 7 with a bacon egg and breakfast breakfast fundraiser, and include a 5k walk/run, food and craft vendors, a live concert from the Jimmy Buffett tribute band “Bluffett” plus many other activities. A balloon glow is scheduled for 8:15 tomorrow night, with the final balloon launch planned for Sunday morning at 6:30. For a complete schedule of events, click here.

Related