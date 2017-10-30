Bag Limits Re-Instituted At Harvey Gap Reservoir

Following an inspection, Colorado  Parks and Wildlife has lifted the emergency fish salvage at Harvey Gap Reservoir near Rifle and has re-instituted all bag and possession limits. The reservoir was drained recently to allow the outlet infrastructure to be inspected. During the inspection, no significant concerns were discovered. Muddy conditions near the reservoir may still exist due to the drainage, so the public is being advised to use caution.

