Recent snowfall in the high country is good news for skiers and snowmobilers in Colorado. The average statewide snow pack stands at 115-percent of normal. Those numbers have increased by ten-percent in the last week. Experts say the biggest change is in the southern part of the state, where figures have jumped by 20-percent in recent days due to a pair of storm systems bringing one-to-two feet of snow. Currently, all major basins in Colorado are above 100-percent of normal snow pack.

Related