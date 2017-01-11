Avalanches Cause Closures On I-70

Avalanches were a big issue yesterday in Colorado. Separate snow slides shut down I-70 near Vail Pass and the Eisenhower Tunnel for most of the day. Berthoud Pass was also closed due to avalanche reduction work for approximately 10 hours. Severe avalanche conditions may also be found in the Colorado back country. For avalanche safety tips, click here. Pictured, avalanche work near Vail Pass. Photos courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation, click to enlarge.

