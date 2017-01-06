Avalanche Danger High

Avalanche danger is high in the Steamboat and Flat Tops areas due to the heavy snowfall over the past week. The 2 to 3 feet of new snow and strong winds in the area, have created the avalanche conditions. Visitors to the area on Wednesday reported seeing numerous avalanches large enough to bury and kill a person. The avalanche danger is especially high near and above the timber-line, but be aware and use caution even when in the trees. For additional information on the avalanche danger in the Steamboat and Flat Top areas, follow this link.

