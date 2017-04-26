Assistant To Be Hired For CMEDP

The Craig City Council and Moffat County Commissioners agreed at their meetings Tuesday, to help fund an assistant position for the Craig and Moffat County Economic Development Partnership. An assistant will allow CMEDP Director Michelle Balleck to focus more on improving the area’s broadband

capacity and services. The City and the County will each contribute $6,800 this year, which will be combined with matches from other broadband project stake holders; Colorado Northwestern Community College, The Memorial Hospital and the Moffat County School District. Tri-State and Yampa Valley Electric are also expected to contribute $6,800 toward the position. These funds will help cover the salary for the CMEDP assistant, along with other miscellaneous expenses. The Commissioners and Councilmen all agreed that improving broadband in Craig and Moffat County is one way to attract new, and keep existing businesses in the area.

