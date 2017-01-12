Ask A Lawyer Today

The first Ask a Lawyer session of the year will be held in Moffat, Routt, and Grand County Thursday. Lawyers will be available to provide assistance on non-criminal court cases. Those cases may include divorce, family matters, child support, small claims, landlord and tenant issues, and restraining orders. Participants will receive a free 15 minute consultation to discuss their case. Those interested in attending should make an appointment by calling their local County Clerks Office. Those phone numbers are available below. Walk-ins will also be accepted as time allows. The clinics will take place at the County Court Houses in Craig, Steamboat, and Hot Sulfur Springs Thursday from noon to 2.

Contact Information –

Grand County Court House: 725-3357

Moffat County Court House: 824-8254

Routt County Court House: 879-5020