UPDATE: Robbery Suspect Photos Released

Police have released images of the suspect in the robbery which occurred at the west Craig Kum & Go. The photos pulled from security video taken inside the store show the man wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses with a white mask covering his entire face. The man robbed the store at gunpoint early Monday taking money from the cash register. Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify the suspect. Anyone who believes they recognize the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 824-3535. All callers can remain anonymous and information leading to an arrest of the suspect could make the caller eligible for a cash reward through the Crime Stopper program. Click on photos to enlarge.

