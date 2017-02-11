Area Wrestlers Excel At Regional Tourneys

Moffat County upset the number 3 ranked 3A team, Centauri, by decisively winning the regional wrestling tournament in Buena Vista over the weekend. 11 Bulldog wrestlers placed at the tournament. 8 of them will advance to the State Tournament which gets underway this Thursday afternoon in Denver. Steamboat Springs had an excellent showing at their 3A regional tournament at Denver West High School by placing 7 wrestlers and advancing 5 to the State Tournament.

At the extremely competitive 2A Regional Tournament at Colorado Mesa University number 2 ranked Meeker was edged out of the number one spot by Paonia by a single point. The Cowboys placed 10 wrestlers at the tournament and will be sending 9 of them to compete at State. A small but mighty SoRoCo team had 4 placers with 3 now heading to the State Tournament. Hayden will be sending 1 of their 2 regional placers to State. West Grand will advance 2 of their 3 placers to the State Tournament. And for the first time in recent memory Rangely failed to place any wrestlers at the Regional Tourney.

93.7 102.3 KRAI and KRAI.COM will follow all the Northwest Colorado wrestlers at the State Tournament. The live three-day coverage will begin at 2:40 this Thursday afternoon. Wrestling gets underway at 3. To sponsor the wrestling broadcast contact KRAI at 824-6574.

Regional Team Scores:

3A Region 1

Moffat County 196.0 Centauri 177.0 Buena Vista 143.0 Pagosa Springs 137.5 Delta 134.0

3A Region 3

Alamosa 261.5 Eagle Valley 209.0 Platte Valley 183.0 Sheridan 171.0 Steamboat 145.0

2A Region 1

Paonia 201.0 Meeker 200.0 Hotchkiss 198.5 Cedaredge 196.0 Norwood/Nucla 148.0 SoRoCo 82.0 Ignacio 79.0 Mancos 64.0 West Grand 44.0 Dolores 39.0 Hayden 29.0 North Park 16.0 Rangely 9.0

2017 Regional Wrestling Placers

(top 4 finishers advance to State)

Moffat County:

106 Karson Cox 3rd

113 Daniel Caddy 3rd

120 Chris Moschetti 2nd

126 Ryan Zimmerman 5th

132 Ethan Powers 5th

138 John T. Peroulis 5th

152 Drake Zimmerman 4th

170 Miki Klimper 1st

182 Elias Peroulis 2nd

195 Hugo Hernandez 2nd

220 Toryn Hume 4th

Steamboat Springs:

113 Colton Pasternak 4th

120 Spencer Mader 5th

126 Dakota Thvedt 2nd

132 Colton Crawford 5th

145 Lance Bryant 1st

152 Matthew Hansen 4th

160 Hayden Johnson 1st

Meeker:

113 Jacob Pelloni 2nd

126 Tanned Kennedy 2nd

132 Garrett Frantz 4th

138 Sheridan Harvey 1st

152 Hunter Garcia 3rd

170 Casey Turner 2nd

182 Chase Rule 1st

195 Ridge Williams 6th

220 Caleb Bradford 2nd

285 Tyler Ilgen 2nd

SoRoC0:

138 Dalton Ray 6th

145 Lane Martindale 2nd

152 Jace Logan 1st

195 Sky Carlson 1st

Hayden:

152 Hunter Planansky 5th

195 Christian Carson 2nd

West Grand:

182 Travis Etler 3rd

195 Marcos Ramierez 5th

220 Noah Schroeder 4th