Area Wrestlers Excel At Regional Tourneys

Moffat County upset the number 3 ranked 3A team, Centauri, by decisively winning the regional wrestling tournament in Buena Vista over the weekend. 11 Bulldog wrestlers placed at the tournament. 8 of them will advance to the State Tournament which gets underway this Thursday afternoon in Denver. Steamboat Springs had an excellent showing at their 3A regional tournament at Denver West High School by placing 7 wrestlers and advancing 5 to the State Tournament.
At the extremely competitive 2A Regional Tournament at Colorado Mesa University number 2 ranked Meeker was edged out of the number one spot by Paonia by a single point. The Cowboys placed 10 wrestlers at the tournament and will be sending 9 of them to compete at State. A small but mighty SoRoCo team had 4 placers with 3 now heading to the State Tournament. Hayden will be sending 1 of their 2 regional placers to State. West Grand will advance 2 of their 3 placers to the State Tournament. And for the first time in recent memory Rangely failed to place any wrestlers at the Regional Tourney.
93.7 102.3 KRAI and KRAI.COM will follow all the Northwest Colorado wrestlers at the State Tournament. The live three-day coverage will begin at 2:40 this Thursday afternoon. Wrestling gets underway at 3. To sponsor the wrestling broadcast contact KRAI at 824-6574.
Regional Team Scores:
3A Region 1
- Moffat County 196.0
- Centauri 177.0
- Buena Vista 143.0
- Pagosa Springs 137.5
- Delta 134.0
3A Region 3
- Alamosa 261.5
- Eagle Valley 209.0
- Platte Valley 183.0
- Sheridan 171.0
- Steamboat 145.0
2A Region 1
- Paonia 201.0
- Meeker 200.0
- Hotchkiss 198.5
- Cedaredge 196.0
- Norwood/Nucla 148.0
- SoRoCo 82.0
- Ignacio 79.0
- Mancos 64.0
- West Grand 44.0
- Dolores 39.0
- Hayden 29.0
- North Park 16.0
- Rangely 9.0
2017 Regional Wrestling Placers
(top 4 finishers advance to State)
Moffat County:
106 Karson Cox 3rd
113 Daniel Caddy 3rd
120 Chris Moschetti 2nd
126 Ryan Zimmerman 5th
132 Ethan Powers 5th
138 John T. Peroulis 5th
152 Drake Zimmerman 4th
170 Miki Klimper 1st
182 Elias Peroulis 2nd
195 Hugo Hernandez 2nd
220 Toryn Hume 4th
Steamboat Springs:
113 Colton Pasternak 4th
120 Spencer Mader 5th
126 Dakota Thvedt 2nd
132 Colton Crawford 5th
145 Lance Bryant 1st
152 Matthew Hansen 4th
160 Hayden Johnson 1st
Meeker:
113 Jacob Pelloni 2nd
126 Tanned Kennedy 2nd
132 Garrett Frantz 4th
138 Sheridan Harvey 1st
152 Hunter Garcia 3rd
170 Casey Turner 2nd
182 Chase Rule 1st
195 Ridge Williams 6th
220 Caleb Bradford 2nd
285 Tyler Ilgen 2nd
SoRoC0:
138 Dalton Ray 6th
145 Lane Martindale 2nd
152 Jace Logan 1st
195 Sky Carlson 1st
Hayden:
152 Hunter Planansky 5th
195 Christian Carson 2nd
West Grand:
182 Travis Etler 3rd
195 Marcos Ramierez 5th
220 Noah Schroeder 4th