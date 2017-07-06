Apply To Hunt For Free Near Meeker

Hunters with the appropriate tags can now apply for a limited number of free unguided elk hunts on Crooked Wash Ranch near Meeker. Two hunts are available for hunters who drew a limited antler-less cow elk license for Game Management Unit 11 during the muzzleloader big game hunting season, with 2 others available for those who drew a limited antler-less cow elk license for Game Management Unit 11 for the first rifle elk hunting season. Additional information on the hunts is available below. To download the application form click here. Applications need to be received via mail by July 28th.

TWO UNGUIDED ANTLERLESS (COW/CALF) ELK HUNTS DURING MUZZLELOADER SEASON

Muzzleloader Season Dates: Sept. 9-17, 2017

To be eligible, applicants must have drawn a limited elk license with the following hunt code:

– EF011O1M

Applicants must confirm eligibility and indicate interest in muzzleloader hunt in the application. Two hunters will be selected from a pool of eligible applicants to hunt a cow/calf elk

TWO UNGUIDED ANTLERLESS (COW/CALF) ELK HUNTS DURING FIRST RIFLE SEASON

First Rifle Season Dates: Oct. 14-18, 2017

To be eligible, applicants must have drawn a limited elk license with the following hunt code:

– EF011O1R

Applicants must confirm eligibility and indicate interest in rifle hunt in the application. Two hunters will be selected from a pool of eligible applicants to hunt a cow/calf elk.

The four chosen hunters will be notified by email soon after the deadline. In addition, those selected will receive specific details from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, including a hunt packet detailing special travel restrictions and hunting access rules.