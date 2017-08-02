Apply For Bow Hunts In Grand Valley

Hunters can apply now to participate in six limited special access mule deer archery hunts that will occur in Grand Valley this fall. Colorado Parks and Wildlife are sponsoring a variety of hunts in the Tilman Bishop, Grand Junction and Orchard Mesa Wildlife areas. Hunters interested in applying for the hunts need to drop off or mail in an application to CPW’s Northwest Region office by august 17th, at Archery Hunts, 711 Independent Ave. Grand Junction, CO 81501. Drawing for the hunts will take place August 20th. Additional information on the hunts is available below. For a comprehensive guide to Colorado hunting regulations, click here.

NOTE: Before applying for this hunt, an archery deer license must have been drawn for GMU 41 – Tilman Bishop State Wildlife Area and Orchard Mesa Wildlife Area, or an archery deer license for GMU 40 – Grand Junction Wildlife Area.

The other hunts will occur during the regular rifle seasons; however, a rifle deer license must have been drawn for GMU 41 or GMU 40 before applying.

Only archery equipment is allowed during each of these hunts.

All CPW regulations apply including the wearing of the required amount of daylight fluorescent orange or pink garments during the rifle season.