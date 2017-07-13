The deadline is Saturday for girls in Routt and Moffat County to apply to become Routt County Fair Royalty. Applications can be downloaded from the Routt County Fair Royalty website, can be picked up at the Routt County Extension office, or can be received by contacting any Routt County Fair board member. Once completed, applications must be dropped off at the Extension Office or submitted to a board member. Routt County Fair Royalty tryouts will be held July 28th at SoRoCo High School. For additional information on the tryouts, call 638-1021.

