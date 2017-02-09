Antler Hunters Should Avoid Wildlife

Shed Antler Hunters in the area need to take the proper steps to avoid disturbing area wildlife during the winter season. The BLM is reminding people planning on collecting antlers that mule deer and elk are especially vulnerable to disturbance during the winter months due to heavy snow which makes it difficult for them to forage. Unintended disturbances may result in the animals expending unnecessary energy resulting in them burning through their winter reserves, which may lead to death. Shed antler hunters should avoid getting close enough to disturb deer and elk, and must keep all motorized vehicles on legal roads. Off-road driving may cause significant damage any time, but especially during the winter months when the ground is wet and susceptible to damage. Riding an ATV on a closed area, or off an existing road, may result in a $250 fine.

