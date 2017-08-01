The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing Alzheimer’s patient. 82-year-old Robert Winters and his wife had stopped in Wamsutter around noon Sunday when Winters, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, short-term memory loss and heart problems, reportedly drove off by himself and has not been seen since. Winters is white, around six feet tall and is driving a grey 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche with Washington license plates. Anyone with information on his location should call (307)875-1400.
Alzheimer’s Patient Missing, Last Seen In Wyoming
This entry was posted in News and tagged Alzheimer's, county, drove off, heart, loss, memory, problems, Robert Winters, short, Sweetwater, term, Wamsutter, Wyoming. Bookmark the permalink.