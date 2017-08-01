Alzheimer’s Patient Missing, Last Seen In Wyoming

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing Alzheimer’s patient. 82-year-old Robert Winters and his wife had stopped in Wamsutter around noon Sunday when Winters, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, short-term memory loss and heart problems, reportedly drove off by himself and has not been seen since. Winters is white, around six feet tall and is driving a grey 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche with Washington license plates. Anyone with information on his location should call (307)875-1400.

