Age-Appropriate Marijuana Education In CO Schools?

A State Senate bill that would institute age-appropriate education about the risks of underage marijuana use in Colorado schools, passed out of committee yesterday. The bill was co-sponsored by Senator Randy Baumgardner. If passed, a curriculum would be developed for public schools to provide education materials on marijuana related issues to students. Baumgardner says that since Colorado kids are growing up in a state where marijuana is increasingly available, providing them the tools to make smart choices is an important step. The bill now moves to the Senate floor for a vote.

