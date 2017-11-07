Accident Sends One To Hospital

One person was injured after their vehicle left the road last week north of Oak Creek. 23-year-old Kyle Baglo of Oak Creek was driving Thursday on Colorado Highway 131, when he went off the road near the intersection of Routt County Road 179 and hit a tree. According to a representative from the Colorado State Patrol, the accident is believed to have occurred, after Baglo experienced a medical issue. Baglo sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. A 23-year-old female passenger in the vehicle, also from Oak Creek, was not injured. According to the State Patrol, neither was wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred.

