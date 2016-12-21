46 Accidents Due To High Wind In Wyoming

Despite the Wyoming Department of Transportation closing multiple stretches of highway, including I-80, due to high winds this week, some light and high profile vehicles failed to heed the warning resulting in multiple accidents. When winds exceed a certain limit, WYDOT closes highways to light and high profile vehicles to prevent them from becoming a hazard on the highway. Despite the closures this week, many motorists driving light and high profile vehicles ignored the warnings which resulted in accidents. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated 80 accidents state wide Monday and yesterday, 46 of which were at least partly attributed to high winds. Those accidents demonstrate the importance for drivers to observe the warnings and closures instituted by the Wyoming Department of Transportation. All closures and advisories are available online through the Wyoming Department of Transportation website.

