8 NW Colorado Wrestlers Head To State Finals

Northwest Colorado Wrestlers

Still In state Tournament

As of Friday night

Moffat County:

106 Karson Cox 2-1

120 Chris Moschetti 2-1

170 Miki Klimper 3-0 in championship match

182 Elias Peroulis 2-1

195 Hugo Hernandez 2-1

Steamboat Springs:

145 Lance Bryant 2-1

160 Hayden Johnson 3-0 in championship match

Meeker:

113 Jacob Pelloni 2-1

126 Tanned Kennedy 2-1

138 Sheridan Harvey 3-0 in championship match

152 Hunter Garcia 2-1

170 Casey Turner 3-0 in championship match

182 Chase Rule 3-0 in championship match

220 Caleb Bradford 2-1

285 Tyler Ilgen in championship match

SoRoC0:

145 Lane Martindale 2-1

152 Jace Logan 3-0 in championship match

195 Sky Carlson 2-1

Hayden:

195 Christian Carson 3-0 in championship match

West Grand:

182 Travis Etler 2-1

— — — — — — — — —

93.7 102.3 KRAI and KRAI.COM Broadcast Schedule

(all times are approximate and subject to change)

Saturday February 18th

2A/3A 3rd Round Consolation 9:40 – 11:30am

2A/3A 5th Place and 3rd Place Matches 1:50 – 3:30

Parade of Champions 1st Place Matches 6:15 – 10pm

2017 State Wrestling Brackets available HERE.

Listen Live Online

— — — — — — — — —

TEAM TOTALS

2A

1. Meeker 127.0

2. John Mall 120.0

3. Rocky Ford 118.5

4. Norwood/Nucla 92.0

5. Hotchkiss 79.0

6. Paonia 74.0

7. Soroco 39.0

8. Limon 36.5

9. Cedaredge 36.0

9. Highland 36.0

9. Peyton 36.0

12. Sedgwick County-Fleming 35.0

13. Burlington 34.5

14. Fowler 33.0

15. Wray 32.0

16. Ignacio 31.0

17. Holly 29.5

18. Lyons 25.0

19. Merino 24.0

20. Hayden 22.0

20. McClave 22.0

22. Crowley County 18.0

23. Manzanola 16.0

24. Del Norte 15.0

25. Center 14.0

26. Byers 13.0

26. Yuma 13.0

28. Eads 12.0

29. Stratton 11.0

30. Mancos 10.5

31. Baca County 10.0

32. Dolores 8.0

32. Ellicott 8.0

32. Rye 8.0

35. Kiowa 7.0

35. West Grand 7.0

37. Custer County 6.0

37. Swink 6.0

37. Wiggins 6.0

40. Centennial/Sierra Grande 5.0

40. Dolores Huerta 5.0

42. Cheyenne Wells 4.0

43. Calhan 3.0

43. Las Animas 3.0

45. Gilpin County 2.0

46. Akron 1.0

46. Sanford 1.0

48. Holyoke 0.0

48. Miami-Yoder 0.0

48. Mountain Valley 0.0

48. North Park 0.0

48. Simla 0.0

3A

1. Valley 85.5

2. Alamosa 75.0

2. Jefferson 75.0

4. Centauri 73.0

5. Fort Lupton 52.0

6. Sheridan 51.0

7. La Junta 46.0

8. Moffat County 44.5

9. Grand Valley 41.0

10. Platte Valley 40.0

11. Eagle Valley 35.5

12. Eaton 35.0

12. Steamboat Springs 35.0

14. Lamar 33.0

15. Delta 30.0

15. Monte Vista 30.0

17. Weld Central 27.0

18. Holy Family 26.5

19. Buena Vista 24.5

20. Alameda 24.0

20. Brush 24.0

22. Bayfield 23.0

23. Ridge View 22.0

24. Classical Academy, The 20.0

25. Olathe 19.5

26. Florence 18.0

26. Manitou Springs 18.0

28. Trinidad 17.5

29. Rifle 15.0

30. Berthoud 13.0

30. Mullen 13.0

30. Salida 13.0

30. University 13.0

34. Montezuma-Cortez 12.0

34. Pagosa Springs 12.0

36. Strasburg 10.0

37. Conifer 8.0

38. Pueblo Central 5.0

39. Basalt 4.0

39. Coal Ridge 4.0

39. Lake County 4.0

39. Summit 4.0

43. Bennett 3.0

43. Elizabeth 3.0

43. Faith Christian 3.0

43. Sterling 3.0

47. Denver North 2.0

47. Englewood 2.0

47. Platte Canyon 2.0