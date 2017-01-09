UPDATE: I-70 Closed, Traffic Detoured Through NW Colorado

An accident on I-70 west Gypsum this morning has closed the highway in both directions. A tractor trailer and a semi hauling diesel fuel collided on the highway just before six this morning. The collision caused 21,000 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the median of the highway. I-70 traffic is currently being diverted through Meeker, Craig and Steamboat. The closure is expected to last until mid afternoon today. CDOT has instituted a traction law that is expected to be in place throughout the day on I-70 from Gypsum to the Utah State line. The traction law requires all motorists have mud or snow tires, four wheel drive, or chains to travel on the highway. There were other weather related traffic issues this morning in Northwest Colorado as well. Highway 40 was closed for three hours west of Winter Park, due to multiple accidents, and the Colorado Department of Transportation also closed Highway 13 north of Rifle for 3 hours due to icy conditions. For up to date road conditions keep it on 93.7 102.3 KRAI or 55 Country throughout the day. Early morning photos courtesy of the Greater Eagle Fire District with the day time photos provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation. Click to enlarge.







