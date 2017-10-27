Trophy Elk Head Stolen From Truck

A hunter had the head of a 6 by 6 bull elk stolen out of his pickup last week in Eagle County. The hunter was in the process of taking sections of the elk he had just shot out of the back country when he returned to his vehicle and discovered the head he had already placed in his pickup bed had been stolen. The theft occurred near Gypsum. Anyone with information on the missing bull elk head is asked to contact Eagle County Crime Stoppers, that information is available below. The elk that was shot is pictured above, photo courtesy of the Eagle County Sheriff’s Department, click to enlarge.

