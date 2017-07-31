5,000 Coloradans Withdraw Voter Registration

Around 5,000 Coloradans have voluntarily withdrawn their voter registration since President Trump’s Election Integrity Commission announced they would ask states for publicly available voter roll data. Colorado’s Secretary of State Wayne Williams says there’s no evidence that the 5,000 people who withdrew their registrations were ineligible to vote. Williams says he’s hopeful that all those people who withdrew will re-register once they realize that no confidential information will be provided to the federal Election Integrity Commission. The publicly available data is set to be delivered to the commission sometime tonight.

Related