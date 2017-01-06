If you think it was cold here yesterday, our temperatures were mild compared to that in Wisdom Montana, near Butte, which recorded the nations lowest temperatures yesterday at 48 below zero. Locally last nights clear skies contributed to dropping temperatures across Colorado. According to US Air Net the coldest temperatures in the State were in Moffat County. As of 7:30 this morning the temperatures in Moffat County averaged around 30 below with listeners reporting lows near 40 below in Maybell and Dixon. Moffat and Routt Counties will be the coldest areas in the state today with expected highs around 5 above.

Related