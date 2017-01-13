High Avalanche Danger This Weekend

There will be considerable avalanche danger this weekend due to the heavy snowfall over the past few weeks, most notably in the Steamboat and Flat Tops areas. 12 to 16 inches of snow has fallen in the last 24 hours in areas of North Routt County and the northern half of the Flat Tops, with areas around Steamboat receiving 3 to 6 inches of new snow. Of primary concern are human triggered avalanches. The large amount of snow that has fallen may be unstable, so anyone recreating in the back country should be aware of their surroundings and know what to do in the event they are caught in an avalanche. Back country visitors should look for obvious signs of snow instability such as shooting cracks and the sound of collapsing snow. Any avalanche that is triggered could be large enough to bury a person. For snowmobilers, the Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club will hold a free avalanche training tomorrow morning at 9 at the Freeman Reservoir parking lot. Access to the training will require a snowmobile. Additional information about avalanche conditions, and safety is available online. For information on tomorrow’s training call 326-8344.

Related