375 Arrested For DUI Over Halloween Weekend

375 impaired drivers were taken off the roads by Colorado law enforcement officers over the Halloween weekend. This is an increase from the 325 drivers that were arrested during Halloween weekend last year. During the Fall Festivals DUI enforcement period, which ran from September 15 to October 23, law enforcement arrested 1,837 impaired drivers, an average of 47 arrests per day. Impaired driving is something that Colorado law enforcement takes very seriously, and they will continue to track down intoxicated drivers. The Thanksgiving Holiday DUI enforcement period starts this Friday, and will last through Monday November 27th.

