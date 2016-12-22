340,000 Tons Of Additional Coal To Be Mined

Twentymile Coal can now extract an additional 340,000 tons of federal coal from the underground Mine located approximately 20 miles southwest of Steamboat. The Bureau of Land Management announced they had approved a coal lease modification for the Mine yesterday. Twentymile Coal has operated the underground mine, which is made up of a mixture of federal, private and state coal leases, since 1983. The lease modification will include an additional 310 underground acres, but should not result in additional surface disturbance. The BLM approved the lease modification because they deemed it to serve the best interest of the United States. It was also determined the BLM and Twentymile would receive fair market value from the additional coal extracted.

