3 Arrested In Meeker Following Search

A search for 40-year-old Alyssa Baley of Rangely, who had multiple warrants out for her arrest, lead to the arrest of her and two others Thursday in Meeker. Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s officers search for Baley lead them to a vehicle parked near Mountain Valley Bank, where they contacted the occupants, 44-year-old Quinn Olesky and 68-year-old Theresa Baley, both of Grand Junction. They were asked if they knew the whereabouts of Alyssa Baley. Both said she was in court. After searching the vehicle officers found Alyssa inside, along with an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, including a pipe and syringes, and illegally obtained prescription drugs. All three were arrested and transported to the Rio Blanco County Jail. Pictured above Alyssa Baley who was arrested for Possession of a Sch II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Pictured below Theresa Baley and Quinn Olesky, photos courtesy of the Rio Blanco County Jail.

Theresa Baley was arrested for Accessory to a crime with intent to hinder, delay or prevent the discovery, apprehension of another for a crime

Quinn Olesky was arrested and charged with Accessory to a crime with intent to hinder, delay or prevent the discovery, apprehension of another for a crime and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia