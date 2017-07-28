2nd Steamboat Bike Rider Death In 2 Weeks

A 69-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after what is believed to be a bike accident in Steamboat, making that the second bike death to occur in the area in the last two weeks. The man, who reportedly lived in both Steamboat and Texas, was riding downhill on Aspen Ridge Road when the accident occurred. According to a press release from the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s body was found in a culvert on the side of the road by other bike riders, who were performing CPR when emergency crews arrived on the scene just before 1. Attempts to revive the man with a defibrillator were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead on scene by the Routt County Coroner. An autopsy of the body is scheduled for today. It’s unknown at this time whether the man, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, died from injuries sustained during the crash, or from an unrelated medical issue. His identity has not been released. A Steamboat man who was not wearing a helmet also died during a bike accident earlier this month, after crashing his bike on Trafalger Drive.

