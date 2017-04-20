2017 Agriculture Census Coming Soon

Colorado farmers and ranchers will have the opportunity this year to represent their industry by taking part in the 2017 Census of Agriculture. The census is conducted every five years by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Agricultural Statistics Service. Responses help these organizations determine a complete count of all U.S. farms, ranches and those that operate them. Numbers from the census are used heavily by those who contribute to farmers and rural communities, including federal, state and local governments, agribusinesses, trade associations and researchers. For additional information on the census click here, or call (800)727-9540.

