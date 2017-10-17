2 Pounds Of Meth Seized Near Rock Springs

A traffic stop resulted in a major drug seizure on Interstate 80 last week near Rock Springs. According to Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell, after a vehicle was pulled over for speeding, a Sheriff’s Deputy observed a small amount of what looked to be a controlled substance in plain view. A search of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in the seizure of about two pounds of methamphetamine. The identity of the vehicles driver and additional information on the incident has not been released.

