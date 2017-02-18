17 NW Colorado Wrestlers Medal At State

State High School Wrestling

Northwest Colorado Medalists

Moffat County:

170 Miki Klimper – in Championship

182 Elias Peroulis 4th place

Steamboat Springs:

145 Lance Bryant 5th place

160 Hayden Johnson – in Championship

Meeker:

113 Jacob Pelloni 4th place

126 Tanned Kennedy 4th place

138 Sheridan Harvey – in Championship

152 Hunter Garcia 4th place

170 Casey Turner – in Championship

182 Chase Rule – in Championship

220 Caleb Bradford 4th place

285 Tyler Ilgen – in Championship

SoRoC0:

145 Lane Martindale 6th place

152 Jace Logan – in Championship

195 Sky Carlson 6th place

Hayden:

195 Christian Carson – in Championship

West Grand:

182 Travis Etler 4th place

TEAM SCORES

FOLLOWING 3rd AND 5th PLACE MATCHES

2A

1. Rocky Ford 174.5

2. Meeker 156.0

3. John Mall 120.0

4. Paonia 95.0

5. Hotchkiss 92.0

5. Norwood/Nucla 92.0

7. Sedgwick County-Fleming 61.0

8. Cedaredge 58.0

9. Highland 52.0

10. Fowler 50.0

11. Peyton 49.5

12. Limon 43.5

13. Soroco 43.0

14. Holly 42.5

15. Merino 42.0

16. Ignacio 41.0

17. Burlington 39.5

18. Wray 39.0

19. McClave 36.0

20. Lyons 25.0

21. Crowley County 24.0

22. Baca County 22.0

22. Del Norte 22.0

22. Hayden 22.0

25. Eads 21.0

25. Manzanola 21.0

25. Stratton 21.0

28. Dolores 18.0

28. West Grand 18.0

30. Byers 17.0

31. Center 16.0

32. Mancos 14.5

33. Kiowa 14.0

34. Yuma 13.0

35. Dolores Huerta 9.0

36. Ellicott 8.0

36. Rye 8.0

38. Custer County 6.0

38. Swink 6.0

38. Wiggins 6.0

41. Centennial/Sierra Grande 5.0

42. Cheyenne Wells 4.0

43. Calhan 3.0

43. Las Animas 3.0

45. Gilpin County 2.0

46. Akron 1.0

46. Sanford 1.0

48. Holyoke 0.0

48. Miami-Yoder 0.0

48. Mountain Valley 0.0

48. North Park 0.0

48. Simla 0.0

3A

1. Valley 94.5

2. Alamosa 92.0

3. Jefferson 91.0

4. Centauri 84.0

5. Sheridan 77.0

6. Platte Valley 69.0

7. La Junta 62.0

8. Moffat County 56.5

9. Fort Lupton 56.0

9. Lamar 56.0

11. Eaton 54.0

12. Eagle Valley 47.5

13. Buena Vista 46.5

14. Grand Valley 41.0

15. Steamboat Springs 38.0

15. Weld Central 38.0

17. Brush 34.0

17. Delta 34.0

19. Manitou Springs 33.0

20. Olathe 32.5

21. Berthoud 32.0

22. Holy Family 31.5

23. Bayfield 31.0

24. Florence 30.5

25. Monte Vista 30.0

26. Mullen 29.5

27. Alameda 24.0

28. Montezuma-Cortez 23.0

29. Ridge View 22.0

29. Rifle 22.0

31. Classical Academy, The 20.0

32. Trinidad 17.5

33. Salida 17.0

33. University 17.0

35. Conifer 14.0

36. Pagosa Springs 12.0

37. Lake County 10.0

37. Strasburg 10.0

39. Sterling 9.0

40. Pueblo Central 5.0

41. Basalt 4.0

41. Coal Ridge 4.0

41. Summit 4.0

44. Bennett 3.0

44. Elizabeth 3.0

44. Faith Christian 3.0

47. Denver North 2.0

47. Englewood 2.0

47. Platte Canyon 2.0

47. Res. Christian 2.0

47. Woodland Park 2.0

52. Estes Park 0.0

52. Middle Park 0.0