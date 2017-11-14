116th Highway Death Occurs In Wyoming

A rollover crash over the weekend resulted in the 116th fatality this year to occur on Wyoming Highways. 35-year-old John Gallatin of Sheridan was driving on I-25 near Casper when a deer ran out in front of his vehicle. Gallatin swerved to avoid the deer, resulting in his vehicle leaving the highway, where it rolled four times into a burrow pit. Gallatin was partially ejected during the accident and was pronounced dead on the scene. The only passenger in the vehicle, 33-year-old Amanda Gallatin, was totally ejected during the accident and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, neither was wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred. The 116 highway fatalities this year in Wyoming is an increase over the 102 fatalities that occurred last year, but is below the 133 deaths that occurred in 2015, and the 134 people who died in similar accidents in 2014.

