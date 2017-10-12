112th Death Occurs On Wyoming Highways

Two people died in accident near Lyman, 30 miles west of Rock Springs earlier this week, making those the 111th and 112th fatality to occur on Wyoming highways this year. 54-year-old Alan Peterson of Idaho was driving on I-80 when he lost control on an icy bridge, sending the vehicle down an embankment where it rolled multiple times. Peterson and his passenger, 58-year-old Sylvia Peterson, were both ejected during the accident and were pronounced dead on the scene. Neither was wearing a seat-belt when the accident occurred. The 112 fatalities so far this year on Wyoming highways far exceeds the 96 deaths that occurred through the same time period in 2016. However, the death total is slightly less than the 115 deaths that occurred in 2015, and the 122 that happened in 2014.

