UPDATE: Fire In Rio Blanco County 40% Contained

A private burn resulted in a wildfire Tuesday afternoon in Rio Blanco County. The fire, which occurred on Rio Blanco County Road 8 near Buford, was moving towards buildings on the property when crews arrived. Fortunately, firefighters were able to contain the fire in that area. However, the fire had also jumped across County Road 8 to the north and continued to burn through private land, before moving into the White River National Forest. After further evaluation from an aircraft Wednesday, crews were able to determine the fire had burned only 30 acres of land, smaller than the 100 acres previously thought to be affected. The fire, which is still burning is now 40% contained. At this point, no buildings have been affected. Crews will continue work today to contain the blaze. Pictures of the fire courtesy of the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office, click to enlarge. Photo above taken last night, photos below taken yesterday afternoon.

