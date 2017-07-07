At least 10 people have filled prescriptions for life-ending drugs under Colorado’s new doctor-assisted suicide law, however, it’s not clear how many of those people have actually taken the drugs. This according to Compassion and Choices, the national group instrumental in getting the law passed.The state health department plans to release numbers by the end of the year, but again won’t say how many terminally ill people have taken their lives.
10 People Have Been Prescribed Life Ending Meds
