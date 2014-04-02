NORTHWEST COLORADO NEWS & SPORTS

Deadline Approaching To Sign Up For 4-H

The deadline to enroll in the Moffat County 4-H program for 2017 is February 28th. New and existing members can sign up to participate at the Moffat County Extension Office in Craig.  For additional information about 4-H or the 4-H enrollment contact

Steamboat Residents Should Help Remove Snow

With snow expected through the weekend, the City of Steamboat is asking the community for their assistance with snow removal operations. Residents are responsible for maintaining their own driveways, parking areas and sidewalks. Snow should be kept on your property, and never push snow into a public street. Fire hydrants should remain un-covered

Visitation At Dinosaur National Park Increases

The number of people visiting Dinosaur National Monument increased last year. According to the National Park Service more than 304,000 people visited the park in 2016 which accounted for more than a 4% increase over 2015's visitation numbers. The 4% visitor increase

CO Democrats Plan To Attend Trump Inauguration

Although 60 Democrat lawmakers plan to boycott Donald Trump's inauguration today, all the Democrat representatives from Colorado have announced plans to attend. Senator Michael Bennett, and Representatives Jared Polis, Ed Perlmutter and Diana DeGette have all stated they will be in attendance at Trump's inauguration.  All campaigned for Hillary Clinton during November's election, but plan to be at the inauguration to show their solidarity and

No More Death Penalty In Colorado?

A Bill has been introduced in the Colorado Senate to do away with the death penalty in the State.  The bill introduced by Senate Minority Leader Democrat Lucia Guzman would repeal the death penalty as a potential punishment for crimes committed after June 30th 2017.  As Republicans have a slight majority in the Senate

Mule Deer Foundation Banquet Tickets Available

The Mule Deer Foundation will host their annual banquet next month in Craig. The event will feature a live and silent auction. Tickets can be purchased at the Craig Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Pawn or Thunder Runs Survival in Craig. The event

New Coal Development To Keep Millions In NW Colorado

Tri-State Generation has received approval from the United States Department of Interior to proceed with their plans to mine the Collom development at ColoWyo Mine.  The decision to move forward with the project was made following an extensive environmental review by the Office of

YVYP Meeting Thursday

The Yampa Valley Young Professionals will host their monthly meeting Thursday night in Craig. They will be discussing upcoming plans for projects in Moffat County. There will also be a guest speaker at the meeting who will discuss resolutions, goal setting, alignment and time

UDDATE-Craig City Council Petitions Due Monday

Petitions for individuals interested in running for Craig City Council in the April Election are due in the city clerk's office at Craig City hall Monday. Candidates are required to collect a

Space Heater Starts Blaze

Fire destroyed a pickup Wednesday at a home near Craig City Park.  Use of an electric space heater under the hood of the truck ignited the blaze.  The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when Craig Firefighters arrived just before noon.  The fire was quickly extinguished.  No other property was

UPDATE – Crane-Truck Accident Near Rangely

A crane-Truck rolled over just after 10 Wednesday morning, on Highway 64, 12 miles east of Rangely. The accident sent the driver of the truck to the hospital with minor injuries.  He was identified as 40-year-old Casey Sanders of Grand Junction.  During the crash, approximately 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the snow.  Clean up and recovery crews

Colorado Joins Petition Against Coal Regulations

Colorado has joined 12 other states including Utah and Wyoming, in a petition, asking a federal court to block the "Stream Protection Rule", recently instituted by the Obama Administration. According to the Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation, the Stream Protection Rule looks to better protect

