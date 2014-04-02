NORTHWEST COLORADO NEWS & SPORTS
Chimney Fire Near Craig
No one was injured Tuesday night during a chimney fire northwest of Craig. Craig firefighters responded to a home on Cedar Trail off of Moffat County Road 7, around 10:30. The fire was contained within the chase of the chimney, and crews were able to extinguish it
No Vote On Recreational Pot In Craig
Craig citizens will not be able to vote this April to allow recreational marijuana sales, cultivation and testing within the city limits during the April Election. The Craig City Council declined to approve recreational marijuana ballot questions at their meeting last night. The proposed questions failed to gather a majority consensus from the council, with Jared Ogden, John Ponikvar, and Derek
Family Movie Night In Craig
There will be a movie night Friday at East Elementary in Craig. The Movie, "Secret Life of Pets" will be shown from 5:30 to 7. During the movie, concessions will be sold as fundraiser to go toward the school's 4th grade Denver trip. Those with questions can call
US House Looks To Improve Rural Telephone Service
The US House of Representatives renewed their attempt to improve telephone connectivity in rural areas like Northwest Colorado by passing the Improving Rural Call Quality and Reliability Act for a second time. The bill received a unanimous vote in the House of Representatives this week and was also unanimously passed during the last congressional session. Congressman Scott Tipton says that people in urban areas take reliable phone service for granted, while people in rural communities experience dropped calls and poor connectivity. These problems not only cause
Wyoming Concealed Carry Bills Advance
Bills that would allow people to carry concealed weapons in government buildings, public meetings, and on state college campuses in Wyoming, advanced Tuesday out of a house judicial committee. Proponents of the bills say they would allow the people to
City Of Craig Race Is On
Eight people will vie for three open City Council seats during the April Election in Craig. Kent Nielson, Tony Bohrer, and Jarrod Ogden will all seek re-election to the board and will run against Andrea Camp, Bill Johnston, Rod Compton, Chris Nichols and
CO Law Enforcement Won’t Return Marijuana
The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday that it is a violation of federal law to force state law enforcement officers to return marijuana to defendants that have been acquitted. The Court determined that if Colorado law enforcement officers were forced to return marijuana to defendants, they would be in violation of
Trump Puts Freeze On EPA
The Trump administration has imposed a freeze on grants and contracts administered by the Environmental Protection Agency. It is unclear at this time whether the freeze concerns only new grants and contracts, or also includes the nearly $6.4 billion of federal contracts that the EPA currently has in place. Myron Ebell, who ran the EPA
Fundraiser To Support The Klein Family Saturday
There will be a fundraiser for the Klein Family of Craig, Saturday night at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center in Craig. The family's youngest daughters are suffering from Chiari malformations, which are uncommon structural defects in
Donate To Help Rodney Dunham Of Meeker
Donations are being accepted for an auction to help cover the medical costs of Rodney Dunham of Meeker, who was injured in a snowmobile accident. The 47 year old sustained severe lower back and neck injuries during the incident. Donated items can be dropped off at Meeker General Mercantile, while cash donations can be made at Mountain Valley Bank
Wyoming Coal Tax Rate Unchanged
The bill that would have lowered the severance tax rate that coal producers pay in Wyoming was shot down in a legislative committee last week. The bill would have dropped the state's severance tax rate on coal from 7 to 6%. Those who
