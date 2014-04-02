NORTHWEST COLORADO NEWS & SPORTS
Posted in News
Judge Pushes Back On EPA Coal Regulations
A U.S. District Court Judge has ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to begin tracking and evaluating the impact the Clean Air Act has had on coal mining and power plant jobs in the United States. EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy told Judge John Preston Bailey, it would take the EPA two years to devise a method to track the economic effects of the Clean Air Act, which Bailey deemed insufficient. Bailey set a July first deadline for the EPA to identify facilities that Continue reading
Friday Hayden Home Games Moved To Steamboat High
While setting a goal for Friday nights basketball games at Hayden High School, a mechanical problem resulted in the goal getting stuck in an improper position. Due to that issue all of Friday nights Hayden basketball games against Vail Christian have been moved to Steamboat Continue reading
Hayden Woman Charged With Felony Fraud
A bookkeeper for Johnson Physical Therapy in Steamboat has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to defrauding the business out of thousands of dollars. 28 year old Quinn Johanna Falzon of Hayden was taken into Continue reading
Posted in News
Tagged arrested, charged, computer crime, felony, Financial Transaction Device, fraud, Hayden, identity, Police Department, Quinn Johanna Falzon, Steamboat, theft
Mule Deer Carcass Left To Rot
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are looking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for shooting and killing a mule deer buck and leaving the body and meat to rot. The buck was found dead earlier this week northwest of Grand Junction. Officials noted that whoever killed the animal made no attempt to salvage the meat and left the antlers on the animal. In addition to Continue reading
High Avalanche Danger This Weekend
There will be considerable avalanche danger this weekend due to the heavy snowfall over the past few weeks, most notably in the Steamboat and Flat Tops areas. 12 to 16 inches of snow has fallen in the last 24 hours in areas of North Continue reading
Hickenlooper Drops Carbon Reduction Plan
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper has announced that he will not be issuing an executive order aimed at cutting Colorado greenhouse gas emissions from the states power plants by one third by the year 2030. Hickenlooper said the decision to not institute the executive order was based on extreme push back from republicans in the state Continue reading
Posted in News
Tagged Administration, carbon reduction, Clean Power Plan, colorado, governor, John Hickenlooper, measures, Obama, Plan, Reduction, Supreme Court
UPDATE: Broncos Sign New Head Coach
The Denver Broncos signed Vance Joseph to a four year deal to replace retiring Gary Kubiak as their Head Coach for the 2017 season. Joseph who is 44, is an alumnus of the University of Colorado, and most recently served as the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins. The Broncos also interviewed Dave Toub, the special team’s coordinator for the Chiefs, and Kyle Shanahan the Continue reading
Coffee With Council Friday
The 2017 Coffee with Council sessions in Steamboat will kick off Friday morning. Councilman Scott Ford and others will be at the meeting to discuss any topics of concern to the public. The meeting will be held from 7:30 to 9 in the Centennial Hall. The monthly Coffee with Council and Continue reading
Posted in News
Tagged Centennial Hall, Cocktails with council, coffee, community, council, issues, relaxed, Scott Ford, Steamboat, with
Ask A Lawyer Today
The first Ask a Lawyer session of the year will be held in Moffat, Routt, and Grand County Thursday. Lawyers will be available to provide assistance on non-criminal court cases. Those cases may include divorce, family matters, child support, small claims, landlord and tenant issues, and restraining orders. Participants will receive a free 15 minute Continue reading
Wyoming Dropping Marriage Licenses?
A measure has been introduced in the Wyoming State Legislature that would drop the requirements to receive a marriage certificate in the state. State law currently requires that a marriage ceremony take place where afterwards the couple and the official sign a marriage license. The couple Continue reading
Posted in News
Tagged bill, ceramony, Certificates, county clerk, legislature, license, Marriage, Measure, State, Wyoming
Hayden Superintendent Of Schools To Retire
Phil Kasper has announced he will retire as the Superintendent of the Hayden School District at the end of the school year. Kasper has worked in education for 43 years in various different capacities, including the last two as the Superintendent for the Hayden School District. During those 43 years Kasper served schools in both New Continue reading
Posted in News
Tagged Colroado, District, Hayden, New Mexico, Phil KAsper, school, superintendent
Craig Moves Towards Vote On Recreational Pot
Craig citizens may soon be given the opportunity to cast a vote to legalize recreational marijuana sales, cultivation and testing facilities in Craig. The first reading of three ballot measures concerning recreational marijuana were approved by the Craig City Council at their meeting last night. The measures must now go through a second reading Continue reading
Posted in News
Tagged against, City Council, colorado, Craig, cultivation, facilities, For, marijuana, recreational, right to vote, Sales, speekers, testing, veterans