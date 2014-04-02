NORTHWEST COLORADO NEWS & SPORTS
Tips For Surviving A Winter Storm
With snow showers and freezing temperatures forecast for most of next week, here are some steps you can take to keep you and your family safe during extreme winter storms. Limit travel, as it is always safer to stay off the roads. If travel is required for emergencies, plan ahead, bring the safety items you
UPDATE: Woman Dies In Chair Lift Fall
A mother died, and her two daughters were injured after they fell from a lift at Ski Granby Ranch yesterday morning. The 40 year old woman and her daughters age 9 and 12, were visiting from San Antonio Texas. The 9 year old was taken by
New Years DUI Enforcement Starts Friday
The New Years Eve "Heat Is On" campaign in Colorado is taking place through Wednesday. The Colorado State Patrol and other local law enforcement are combining efforts to remove as many intoxicated drivers from the roads as possible. Last year, nearly 400 impaired drivers were arrested and seven deaths occurred during
New Years Activities
There are events in Craig to help you ring in the New Year with friends and family. The Craig Youth Hockey Association is hosting a family friendly New Years Party at the Moffat County Ice Arena. The event will feature a free skate, with food and drinks being offered by the Craig hockey moms. The cost is
Wyoming’s Support For Trump Highest In US
Wyoming voters supported President Elect Donald Trump at the highest rate in the Country. Trump received approximately 70% of the votes from Wyoming in November's election. Experts have attributed the dominant victory to the decline in the production of coal and natural gas, which is at least partially due to the extensive environmental
Funeral For Darrell Snow Tuesday
The funeral for Darrell Snow, the Moffat County Road and Bridge employee who died last week will be Tuesday. Snow was killed in an accident Thursday at
MOCO Looks To Control Conservation Easements
In an effort to gain more control over conservation easements issued in Moffat County, the Commissioners approved a resolution at their meeting this week establishing a process for conservation easement approval. The federal government has recently allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to go towards easements for sage
How To Get Rid Of Your Christmas Tree
If you are looking for an environmentally friendly way to discard your Christmas tree in Steamboat, the City is again recycling Christmas trees through the end of January. Trees can be dropped off at the northeast corner of the Howelsen Ice Arena parking lot. Before taking Christmas trees to the parking lot, be sure to remove all tinsel, ornaments and lights. Wreaths will not be accepted. The
Craig Trash Schedule For New Years Day
The City of Craig will not collect trash this Monday. If your regular pick-up day is Monday, your trash will be
Above Average Snow Pack Levels In Colorado
Recent snowfall in the high country is good news for skiers and snowmobilers in Colorado. The average statewide snow pack stands at 115-percent of normal. Those numbers have increased by ten-percent in the last week. Experts say the biggest change is in the southern part of the state, where figures have
Body Found In River Identified
The body pulled from the Colorado River near New Castle last week, has been identified as that of 28 year old Patrick Henry of Oklahoma. According to the Garfield County Coroner, Henry's death is believed to be a suicide. The coroner determined that Henry died from self inflicted stab wounds to
Wyoming Parks May Set Their Own Fees
State Parks, Historic Sites and trails in Wyoming may be able to set their own fees, if a new bill passes out of the State's Legislature. If passed, House Bill 30 would allow these different recreation areas to set their own fees for visitation. Currently fees at the State's
