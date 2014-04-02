NORTHWEST COLORADO NEWS & SPORTS
Date Set For Craig City Council Forum
A Craig City Council Election Forum will be held next month. The forum will be hosted by 93.7 102.3 KRAI, 55 Country, The Craig Daily Press and the Craig Association of Realtors. Current Councilman Kent Nielson who previously announced his intention to Continue reading
Trump Nominates Coloradan To Supreme Court
President Donald Trump nominated 4th generation Coloradan, Neil Gorsuch, as his choice to fill the open position on the U.S. Supreme Court. If approved by the Senate, Gorsuch would occupy the seat previously held by Justice Antonin Scalia, who passed away last year. Gorsuch would be the first judge from Colorado to sit on Continue reading
Wyoming Coal Production Nears Record Low
Coal Production continues to fall in Wyoming, hitting a nearly record low in 2016. For the first time in almost 20 years, the state’s coal production fell below 300 million tons, with Wyoming’s Powder River Basin producing its lowest coal total since Continue reading
UPDATE: Robbery Suspect Photos Released
Police have released images of the suspect in the robbery which occurred at the west Craig Kum & Go. The photos pulled from security video taken inside the store show the man wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses with a white mask covering his entire face. The man robbed the store at gunpoint early Monday taking money from the cash register. Police are asking for the public’s assistance to Continue reading
Colorado Officials Respond To Travel Ban
While people from around the country and parts of the world continue to react to President Trump’s executive order, banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries for a period of time, elected officials around Colorado are also responding. US Representatives Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn have both come out in support of the travel ban, with Lamborn calling the executive order “prudent”. Congressman Scott Continue reading
Scam Alert!
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of a scam taking place throughout the U.S. Scammers are calling people and asking “can you here me”, in effort to record the person on the other end of the line saying “Yes”. Scammers will then edit the recording and use it to authorize major purchases under the victims Continue reading
Robbery In Craig
The west Kum & Go in Craig was robbed just after 2:30 this morning. A man wearing a dark colored hoodie, ski mask and sunglasses entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the cash register. No one was injured during the incident. The robbery Continue reading
Deadline To Sign Up For Obamacare Is Tuesday
Tuesday is the deadline to sign up for coverage through Obamacare for 2017. While the Healthcare system is expected to look dramatically different under President Trump’s Administration those who sign up for insurance through Obamacare will be guaranteed coverage through the end of the year. Those interested can sign up for the program online Continue reading
Meeting To Discuss Wildlife Issues In NW Colorado
There will be a Sportsmen’s round-table discussion for the Northwest Region hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The meeting will be next month in Meeker. Elected representatives from the region will collect information at the meeting on a variety of wildlife related issues and then relay their findings to CPW leadership at the Statewide Sportsman meeting Continue reading
Ground Hog Day Dinner In Yampa
The Yampa Egeria Historical Society will host a Ground Hog Day Dinner this week in Yampa. The dinner will take place Thursday at the Ladies Aid Hall from 5 to 7. They will be serving all you can eat biscuits and gravy and Continue reading
Colorado Expands Free Cervical Cancer Screenings
More than 50,000 additional women across Colorado are eligible for free cervical cancer screening under a recent expansion by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. For additional information, and to see if you qualify for screenings Continue reading