Laughing Gas Stolen During Break In
AmeriGas in Craig was broken into overnight Wednesday. It was reported that multiple bottles of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas were taken. Craig police are investigating multiple leads and are asking that anyone with information Continue reading
Man Missing From CAPS Arrested
A man who went missing Wednesday night from CAPS in Craig was arrested Thursday night by Craig Police. An on duty police officer spotted the missing man, 51-year-old Anthony Manning, near Thunder Rolls Bowling Center. The officer was able to follow Manning to a trailer off of West First Street where he was arrested. Two other Continue reading
Super Bowl DUI Enforcement In CO and WYO
The Colorado State patrol and other local law enforcement will conduct a Heat Is On DUI enforcement campaign for Super Bowl weekend. The enforcement period will last through Monday. A total of 325 impaired drivers were arrested during last years Super Bowl weekend Heat Is On Campaign. The Wyoming Highway Patrol in conjunction with Continue reading
Bills Introduced To Protect Public Lands
In a bi-partisan effort to protect public lands, Colorado Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet have introduced 5 separate bills dealing with public land issues. Gardner says he is proud to work Continue reading
Steamboat Sales Tax Collections Up To End Year
Sales taxes collections in Steamboat ended the year on a positive note according to the most recent Sales, Use and Accommodations Tax Report. Taxes collected in December grew by 1.4% when compared to December of 2015, and total taxes collected for the year were up 6.7% when compared to taxes collected in 2015. The biggest Continue reading
Explosion And Fire South Of Craig
A small explosion and fire at an oil well pumping station 4 miles East of Hamilton off of highway 317, was determined to have been caused by an equipment malfunction. The fire was reported just after 12:30 Thursday afternoon. Craig firefighters assisted the site manager to shut off the flow of crude oil which stopped the fire. The amount of damage to Continue reading
UPDATE: Rollover On 13 North Of Craig
Emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle rollover around noon Thursday, on Highway 13. When they arrived at the scene of the accident, 4 miles north of Craig, they found a Subaru station wagon upside down off the side of the road, but could not find anyone who was Continue reading
House Looks To Void Stream Protection Rule
The United States House of Representatives passed a resolution that would repeal the “Stream Protection Rule,” a rule issued by Barack Obama In one of his last acts as president. The rule was intended to protect steams and waterway from the impact of surface coal mining Continue reading
Commissioners Allocate $32K For Economic Development
The Moffat County Commissioners committed an additional $32,000 budgeted for economic development at their meeting earlier this week, to go towards the 2017 budget for the Craig and Moffat County Economic Development Partnership. The Commissioners stressed the need for continued focus on economic development in Moffat County. They also believe that despite budget constraints, the county Continue reading
Senate Looks To Repeal “Death Tax”
Senator Cory Gardner has co-sponsored a bill aimed at repealing the federal estate tax, or death tax that could adversely affect farmers and small business owners in Colorado. Gardner says the tax has had a negative affect on Colorado families, especially those in rural farming communities, because the Continue reading
Three Deaths This Week On Wyoming Highways
Three traffic fatalities early this week in Wyoming have brought this year’s traffic death total inline with 2016 numbers. Rawlins resident, 59 year old Robin Banks died in an accident Monday afternoon 22 miles south of Jeffrey City. Banks rolled her vehicle due to high Continue reading
Colorado Traffic Fatalities Up
Traffic fatalities have risen by 25% in Colorado since 2014, according to numbers released by the Colorado Department of Transportation. In 2016 there were 605 traffic fatalities on Colorado roads, an increase from the 547 fatalities which occurred in Continue reading
