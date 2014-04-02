NORTHWEST COLORADO NEWS & SPORTS

Posted on April 2, 2014 by KRAI

Posted in News

Laughing Gas Stolen During Break In

Posted on February 3, 2017 by KRAI

AmeriGas in Craig was broken into overnight Wednesday.  It was reported that multiple bottles of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas were taken. Craig police are investigating multiple leads and are asking that  anyone with information Continue reading

Posted in News

Tagged , , , , , ,

Man Missing From CAPS Arrested

Posted on February 3, 2017 by KRAI

A man who went missing Wednesday night from CAPS in Craig was arrested Thursday night by Craig Police.  An on duty police officer spotted the missing man, 51-year-old Anthony Manning, near Thunder Rolls  Bowling Center. The officer was able to follow Manning to a trailer off of West First Street where he was arrested. Two other Continue reading

Posted in News

Tagged , , , , , , , ,

Super Bowl DUI Enforcement In CO and WYO

Posted on February 3, 2017 by KRAI

The Colorado State patrol and other local law enforcement will conduct a Heat Is On DUI enforcement campaign for Super Bowl weekend. The enforcement period will last through Monday. A total of 325 impaired drivers were arrested during last years Super Bowl weekend Heat Is On Campaign. The Wyoming Highway Patrol in conjunction with Continue reading

Posted in News

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

Bills Introduced To Protect Public Lands

Posted on February 3, 2017 by KRAI

In a bi-partisan effort to protect public lands, Colorado Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet have introduced 5 separate bills dealing with public land issues.  Gardner says he is proud to work Continue reading

Posted in News

Tagged , , , , , , , ,

Steamboat Sales Tax Collections Up To End Year

Posted on February 3, 2017 by KRAI

Sales taxes collections in Steamboat ended the year on a positive note according to the most recent Sales, Use and Accommodations Tax Report. Taxes collected in December grew by 1.4% when compared to December of 2015, and total taxes collected for the year were up 6.7% when compared to taxes collected in 2015. The biggest Continue reading

Posted in News

Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

Explosion And Fire South Of Craig

Posted on February 2, 2017 by KRAI

A small explosion and fire at an oil well pumping station 4 miles East of Hamilton off of highway 317, was determined to have been caused by an equipment malfunction. The fire was reported just after 12:30 Thursday afternoon. Craig firefighters assisted the site manager to shut off the flow of crude oil which stopped the fire. The amount of damage to Continue reading

Posted in News

Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

UPDATE: Rollover On 13 North Of Craig

Posted on February 2, 2017 by KRAI

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle rollover around noon Thursday, on Highway 13.  When they arrived at the scene of the accident, 4 miles north of Craig, they found a Subaru station wagon upside down off the side of the road, but could not find anyone who was Continue reading

Posted in News

Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

House Looks To Void Stream Protection Rule

Posted on February 2, 2017 by KRAI

The United States House of Representatives passed a resolution that would repeal the “Stream Protection Rule,” a rule issued by Barack Obama In one of his last acts as president.  The rule was intended to protect steams and waterway from the impact of surface coal mining Continue reading

Posted in News

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

Commissioners Allocate $32K For Economic Development

Posted on February 2, 2017 by KRAI

The Moffat County Commissioners committed an additional $32,000 budgeted for economic development at their meeting earlier this week, to go towards the 2017 budget  for the Craig and Moffat County Economic Development Partnership. The Commissioners stressed the need for continued focus on economic development in Moffat County. They also believe that despite budget constraints, the county Continue reading

Posted in News

Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

Senate Looks To Repeal “Death Tax”

Posted on February 2, 2017 by KRAI

Senator Cory Gardner has co-sponsored a bill aimed at repealing the federal estate tax, or death tax that could adversely affect farmers and small business owners in Colorado. Gardner says the tax has had a negative affect on Colorado families, especially those in rural farming communities, because the Continue reading

Posted in News

Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

Three Deaths This Week On Wyoming Highways

Posted on February 2, 2017 by KRAI

Three traffic fatalities early this week in Wyoming have brought this year’s traffic death total inline with 2016 numbers. Rawlins resident, 59 year old Robin Banks died in an accident Monday afternoon 22 miles south of Jeffrey City. Banks rolled her vehicle due to high Continue reading

Posted in News

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Colorado Traffic Fatalities Up

Posted on February 2, 2017 by KRAI

Traffic fatalities have risen by 25% in Colorado since 2014, according to numbers released by the Colorado Department of Transportation. In 2016 there were 605 traffic fatalities on Colorado roads, an increase from the 547 fatalities which occurred in Continue reading

Posted in News

Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,