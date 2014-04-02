NORTHWEST COLORADO NEWS & SPORTS
Posted in News
Deadline Approaching To Sign Up For 4-H
The deadline to enroll in the Moffat County 4-H program for 2017 is February 28th. New and existing members can sign up to participate at the Moffat County Extension Office in Craig. For additional information about 4-H or the 4-H enrollment contact Continue reading
Posted in News
Tagged 4-H, Craig, existing, extension office, members, Moffat Conty, new, program
Steamboat Residents Should Help Remove Snow
With snow expected through the weekend, the City of Steamboat is asking the community for their assistance with snow removal operations. Residents are responsible for maintaining their own driveways, parking areas and sidewalks. Snow should be kept on your property, and never push snow into a public street. Fire hydrants should remain un-covered Continue reading
Posted in News
Tagged city, community, emergency access, Opperations, opperators, Plow, Residents, snow, snow removal, Steamboat, streets, traffic flow
Visitation At Dinosaur National Park Increases
The number of people visiting Dinosaur National Monument increased last year. According to the National Park Service more than 304,000 people visited the park in 2016 which accounted for more than a 4% increase over 2015’s visitation numbers. The 4% visitor increase Continue reading
Posted in News
Tagged Dinosaur National Park, increase, increases, National Park Service, visitation, visitors
CO Democrats Plan To Attend Trump Inauguration
Although 60 Democrat lawmakers plan to boycott Donald Trump’s inauguration today, all the Democrat representatives from Colorado have announced plans to attend. Senator Michael Bennett, and Representatives Jared Polis, Ed Perlmutter and Diana DeGette have all stated they will be in attendance at Trump’s inauguration. All campaigned for Hillary Clinton during November’s election, but plan to be at the inauguration to show their solidarity and Continue reading
Posted in News
Tagged colorado, democracy, Democrats, John Lewis, Michael Bennet, solidarity, transition of power, Trump Inauguration
No More Death Penalty In Colorado?
A Bill has been introduced in the Colorado Senate to do away with the death penalty in the State. The bill introduced by Senate Minority Leader Democrat Lucia Guzman would repeal the death penalty as a potential punishment for crimes committed after June 30th 2017. As Republicans have a slight majority in the Senate Continue reading
Posted in News
Tagged abolition, aboliution, bill, colorado, death penalty, Lucia Guzman, Senate
Mule Deer Foundation Banquet Tickets Available
The Mule Deer Foundation will host their annual banquet next month in Craig. The event will feature a live and silent auction. Tickets can be purchased at the Craig Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Pawn or Thunder Runs Survival in Craig. The event Continue reading
Posted in News
Tagged annual, banquet, Craig Chamber of Commerce, deer, February, Foundation, mule, Northwest Paen, Thunder Run Survival, tickets
YVYP Meeting Thursday
The Yampa Valley Young Professionals will host their monthly meeting Thursday night in Craig. They will be discussing upcoming plans for projects in Moffat County. There will also be a guest speaker at the meeting who will discuss resolutions, goal setting, alignment and time Continue reading
Posted in News
Tagged Clarion, Kirstie McPherson, meeting, proffessionals, thursday, time management, Yampa Valley, young
UDDATE-Craig City Council Petitions Due Monday
Petitions for individuals interested in running for Craig City Council in the April Election are due in the city clerk’s office at Craig City hall Monday. Candidates are required to collect a Continue reading
Posted in News
Tagged April election, city, council, Craig, Jared Ogden, Joe Bird, John Ponikvar, Kent Nielson, mayor, petitions, Ray Beck, seats, Tony Bohrer, voters
Space Heater Starts Blaze
Fire destroyed a pickup Wednesday at a home near Craig City Park. Use of an electric space heater under the hood of the truck ignited the blaze. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when Craig Firefighters arrived just before noon. The fire was quickly extinguished. No other property was Continue reading
UPDATE – Crane-Truck Accident Near Rangely
A crane-Truck rolled over just after 10 Wednesday morning, on Highway 64, 12 miles east of Rangely. The accident sent the driver of the truck to the hospital with minor injuries. He was identified as 40-year-old Casey Sanders of Grand Junction. During the crash, approximately 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the snow. Clean up and recovery crews Continue reading
Colorado Joins Petition Against Coal Regulations
Colorado has joined 12 other states including Utah and Wyoming, in a petition, asking a federal court to block the “Stream Protection Rule”, recently instituted by the Obama Administration. According to the Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation, the Stream Protection Rule looks to better protect Continue reading
Posted in News
Tagged Administration, against, colorado, federal court, lawsuit, Obama, one-size-fits-all, proponents, regulations, repeal, states' rights, Stream Protection Rule, trump, Utah, water pollution, Wyoming
New Coal Development To Keep Millions In NW Colorado
Tri-State Generation has received approval from the United States Department of Interior to proceed with their plans to mine the Collom development at ColoWyo Mine. The decision to move forward with the project was made following an extensive environmental review by the Office of Continue reading →
Posted in News
Tagged CEO, Collum, Colowyo, Comment, conservation, department, development, Elected, Greater, habitat, interrior, McInnes, Mike, mining, of, office, Officials, public, reclamation, sage grouse, surface, Tri-State