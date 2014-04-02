NORTHWEST COLORADO NEWS & SPORTS
Reserve Camping Spots Now For The Summer
If you are planning on camping in Colorado over the Memorial Day or July 4th weekends, now is the time to reserve your camping spot. Popular campsites around the state can fill up more than six months in advance for these popular holiday weekends, so the Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding campers to reserve their campsites now. Reservations can be Continue reading
Ticket Costs For Texting And Driving May Go Up
The costs for getting caught texting and driving may be going up in Colorado. A State Senate committee is discussing a bill that would increase penalties associated with texting and driving from $50, to $500. A Colorado Department of Transportation study found that one in ten fatal crashes that occurred in 2015 involved a distracted driver, and in Continue reading
New Campground Coming To Elkhead
Construction of a new campground at Elkhead Reservoir was approved by the Craig City Council at their meeting this week. The Colorado River District and Colorado Parks and Wildlife who help to manage the park, also signed off on the project. Multiple council members stated that the new campground should bring more visitors to the area, and will allow more Continue reading
Tax Credit For Rural Families And Individuals
With tax season on the horizon, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding people living in rural communities that they may qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit. The Earned Income Tax Credit is a tax credit for working people who make less than $53,500 a year and meet certain eligibility requirements. The refundable tax credit allows those Continue reading
Steamboat Accepting City Council Applications
Applications are being accepted from individuals interested in taking over for Tony Connell as the District 1 representative on the Steamboat Springs City Council. Connell is stepping down from his role following the regularly scheduled meeting on February 14th. His successor will take over for the remainder of his term which lasts through Continue reading
Fundraiser To Save Luttrell Barn Sunday
The Save the Luttrell Barn Committee will host a fundraiser this weekend with all the proceeds collected going towards the save the barn effort. The group will host a “Winter Tea” party Sunday at the Clarion in Craig beginning at 2. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time for $15 at the Continue reading
Blood Drive In Baggs
There will be a blood drive next week at Baggs High School. Appointments can be made online or by calling (307)383-2185. Walk-ins will also be accepted as time allows. Any one under the age of 18 will need parental permission to donate. The blood Continue reading
Trump Shouldn’t Find Voter Fraud In Colorado
Following President Trump’s announcement that his administration will launch an investigation into voter fraud, concerning the 3 to 5 million fraudulent votes the President claims were cast in the November election, Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams is reassuring voters that the Continue reading
Age-Appropriate Marijuana Education In CO Schools?
A State Senate bill that would institute age-appropriate education about the risks of underage marijuana use in Colorado schools, passed out of committee yesterday. The bill was co-sponsored by Senator Randy Baumgardner. If passed, a curriculum would be developed for public schools to provide education materials on marijuana related Continue reading
Immunity For Those Who Report Overdoses?
People who report a drug overdose may no longer be subjected to drug charges in Wyoming. The House of Representatives passed a bill yesterday that would provide immunity to anyone that reports an overdose to authorities. The immunity would relate to possession and Continue reading
Chimney Fire Near Craig
Craig Firefighters responded to a chimney fire Tuesday night at a house on Cedar Trail near Moffat County Road 7, northwest of Craig. The fire was contained within the chase of the chimney, and crews were able to extinguish it shortly after arriving on the scene. No one was Continue reading
