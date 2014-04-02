NORTHWEST COLORADO NEWS & SPORTS

Posted on April 2, 2014 by KRAI

Chimney Fire Near Craig

Posted on January 25, 2017 by KRAI

No one was injured Tuesday night during a chimney fire northwest of Craig. Craig firefighters responded to a home on Cedar Trail off of Moffat County Road 7, around 10:30. The fire was contained within the chase of the chimney, and crews were able to extinguish it Continue reading

No Vote On Recreational Pot In Craig

Posted on January 25, 2017 by KRAI

Craig citizens will not be able to vote this April to allow recreational marijuana sales, cultivation and testing within the city limits during the April Election. The Craig City Council declined to approve recreational marijuana ballot questions at their meeting last night. The proposed questions failed to gather a majority consensus from the council, with Jared Ogden, John Ponikvar, and Derek Continue reading

Family Movie Night In Craig

Posted on January 25, 2017 by KRAI

There will be a movie night Friday at East Elementary in Craig. The Movie, “Secret Life of Pets” will be shown from 5:30 to 7. During the movie, concessions will be sold as fundraiser to go toward the school’s 4th grade Denver trip. Those with questions can call   Continue reading

US House Looks To Improve Rural Telephone Service

Posted on January 25, 2017 by KRAI

The US House of Representatives renewed their attempt to improve telephone connectivity in rural areas like Northwest Colorado by passing the Improving Rural Call Quality and Reliability Act for a second time. The bill received a unanimous vote in the House of Representatives this week and was also unanimously passed during the last congressional session. Congressman Scott Tipton says that people in urban areas take reliable phone service for granted, while people in rural communities experience dropped calls and poor connectivity. These problems not only cause Continue reading

Wyoming Concealed Carry Bills Advance

Posted on January 25, 2017 by KRAI

Bills that would allow people to carry concealed weapons in government buildings, public meetings, and on state college campuses in Wyoming, advanced Tuesday out of a house judicial committee.  Proponents of the bills say they would allow the people to Continue reading

City Of Craig Race Is On

Posted on January 24, 2017 by KRAI


Eight people will vie for three open City Council seats during the April Election in Craig. Kent Nielson, Tony Bohrer, and Jarrod Ogden will all seek re-election to the board and will run against Andrea Camp, Bill Johnston, Rod Compton, Chris Nichols and Continue reading

CO Law Enforcement Won’t Return Marijuana

Posted on January 24, 2017 by KRAI

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday that it is a violation of federal law to force state law enforcement officers to return marijuana to defendants that have been acquitted. The Court determined that if Colorado law enforcement officers were forced to return marijuana to defendants, they would be in violation of Continue reading

Trump Puts Freeze On EPA

Posted on January 24, 2017 by KRAI

The Trump administration has imposed a freeze on grants and contracts administered by the Environmental Protection Agency. It is unclear at this time whether the freeze concerns only new grants and contracts, or also includes the nearly $6.4 billion of federal contracts that the EPA currently has in place.  Myron Ebell, who ran the EPA Continue reading

Fundraiser To Support The Klein Family Saturday

Posted on January 24, 2017 by KRAI

There will be a fundraiser for the Klein Family of Craig, Saturday night at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center in Craig. The family’s youngest daughters are suffering from Chiari malformations, which are uncommon structural defects in Continue reading

Donate To Help Rodney Dunham Of Meeker

Posted on January 24, 2017 by KRAI

Donations are being accepted for an auction to help cover the medical costs of Rodney Dunham of Meeker, who was injured in a snowmobile accident. The 47 year old sustained severe lower back and neck injuries during the incident.  Donated items can be dropped off at Meeker General Mercantile, while cash donations can be made at Mountain Valley Bank Continue reading

Wyoming Coal Tax Rate Unchanged

Posted on January 24, 2017 by KRAI

The bill that would have lowered the severance tax rate that coal producers pay in Wyoming was shot down in a legislative committee last week. The bill would have dropped the state’s severance tax rate on coal from 7 to 6%. Those who Continue reading

Time To Research Schools For 2017-2018

Posted on January 23, 2017 by KRAI

Governor John Hickenlooper has declared this week National School Choice Week in Colorado. Families are encouraged to research and evaluate the K through 12 school choices available to their children in advance of the 2017 and 2018 school year. National School Choice Week also looks to raise awareness around the importance of providing Continue reading

