NORTHWEST COLORADO NEWS & SPORTS
I-70 Closed, Traffic Being Detoured Through NW Colorado
A major accident on I-70 just west Gypsum has closed the highway in both directions Monday morning. A semi tanker truck rolled over on the highway just after 6. While the closure is in effect, I-70 traffic will be diverted through
Meeker, Craig and Steamboat. The closure is
Dangerous Travel Conditions
Warmer temperatures rain and high winds have created dangerous walking and driving conditions in the area. This weather pattern has resulted in ice covered roads and walkways which can be especially dangerous. Be sure to give
US House Looks To Nullify Obama Regulations
Two bills were passed by the US House of Representatives last week aimed at rolling back regulations instituted by President Obama in the final months of his presidency. Both could have major implications on the economy of Northwest Colorado. The Midnight Rules Relief Act will allow congress to review and void the regulations
UPDATE: Plane Crash East Of Meeker
The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office was notified just after 10 Saturday morning, of a downed airplane near McGinnis Lake, about 32 miles East of Meeker. Other aircraft in the area were receiving the radio transmission from those in the downed plane and reported that all
YVEA Power Outage Friday
There was a power outage Friday morning effecting the central and east side of Craig. Crews from Yampa Valley Electric were able to get the power restored just before noon. Approximately 800 customers were effected by the
Avalanche Danger High
Avalanche danger is high in the Steamboat and Flat Tops areas due to the heavy snowfall over the past week. The 2 to 3 feet of new snow and strong winds in the area, have created the avalanche conditions. Visitors to the area on
48 Below Zero!
If you think it was cold here yesterday, our temperatures were mild compared to that in Wisdom Montana, near Butte, which recorded the nations lowest temperatures yesterday at 48 below zero. Locally last nights clear skies contributed to dropping temperatures across Colorado. According to US Air
Steamboat Clearing Snow Around The Clock
Steamboat crews continue to working around the clock to clear out the two feet of snow that has fallen over the last few days. The City's primary focus is to keep major roads clear for emergency vehicle access and traffic flow. After that, the city works to remove snow from commercial areas before shifting their attention to residential streets.
Shovel Snow Safely
With the recent snow fall people have been out struggling to clear their driveways and sidewalks. All the bending and lifting of heavy snow can put you at risk of injury, and may lead to stress on the heart, which can result in death. Snow removal can be especially dangerous to people who do not exercise regularly. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2015, more than
NW Colorado Students Nominated To Service Academies
Four area students have been nominated by Congressman Scott Tipton for admission to a U.S. Service Academy. Those nominated are Charles Harrington and Grant Janka of Steamboat, and Casey Turner and Sheridan Harvey of Meeker. Harrison and
Coyotes Extra Aggressive To Start The Year
Interaction between the public and coyotes in Colorado is much more common during the months of January and February, due to the fact that it is coyote breeding season. Coyotes tend to be more territorial than usual when they are defending an area where they plan to raise their young. Their increased hostility can be especially dangerous for
Meth Fuled Man Beats Girlfriend And Dog
A Sweetwater County fugitive wanted for beating his girlfriend and her dog during a meth-fueled rage was arrested yesterday in Rock Springs. 33 year old Jesse Lee Reay was wanted on warrants of strangulation of a household member, domestic battery, interference with emergency calls and cruelty to animals. The charges stem from an
